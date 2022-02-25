A historic nomination on Friday as President Joe Biden announced that he would be picking a Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Biden says he went through a rigorous process to select Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over the last month and praising her legal knowledge and experience. Jackson currently sits on the DC Court of Appeals.

Local female business owners and community members say they are inspired by her story.

“I feel like her qualifications and everything that she’s done to this point have allowed her the opportunity to be considered for such a role within our government,” said Krystal Robinson, Local business owner.

“I’m very excited, I think having a diverse panel of judges is exactly what America needs,” said Jackie Madison, Social Worker.

Former Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says she is excited about Biden’s nomination. She says she believes more diversity in the Supreme Court will benefit all Americans.

One community member says while she is excited about the nomination, she’s disappointed that it has taken this long.

“For someone to be the first in anything of minority culture to be the first of anything in 2022 is kind of like a disservice. We shouldn’t be the first in anything in the 2000s and we should remember our talents and gifts and not our color, our color shouldn’t keep us behind,” said Onalee Pacley, Community member.