The community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died after being hit by a car.

Now, some are taking a closer look at the safety of bus pick up locations for school districts in our area.

The 16-year-old Millcreek student was struck by a car trying to get to school. This has sparked conversations at schools across Erie County.

The teen was struck by a car as she crossed the street in the 5000 block of Zuck Road. She was a student at McDowell High School.

Now, the Millcreek School District is reevaluating its bus routes. Other school districts in Erie County are reviewing their procedures as well.

Erie’s Public Schools released a statement, “Our transportation department and police department are continuously reviewing our busing routes based on several factors including student safety.”

The Erie Metropolitan Bus Transit Authority (EMTA) partners with Erie’s Public Schools on their busing efforts.

“We’re constantly playing this game of shuffling around the routes and trying to be as safe as possible,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO, Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Peterson explains some of their procedures:

“A couple of things that we do is we don’t open the doors until obviously the reds are on, then our drivers do check around the bus to make sure there is no oncoming traffic. If there is, that they’re stopped before they open up the doors. The other thing we do is we don’t curb the bus like our normal routes do, we sort of hog up the lane so nobody can pass.”

Peterson says in recent years, Erie’s Public Schools made some changes to make school buses more visible. The school district implemented more yellow buses because they are more recognizable to drivers.

The Millcreek Police Department would not comment on whether a school bus was present when the accident happened.