The community is mourning the loss of a woman who dedicated her life to helping the less fortunate.

Sister Mary Miller with Emmaus Ministries passed away on Sunday at 81 after a short illness.

Co-workers said she was a pillar in the Erie community for her commitment to the city’s poor.

Miller was the director of Emmaus Ministries for 42 years. When she started, they were serving just a simple soup supper.

“Today, we serve over 150 meals each week with hundreds of volunteers, so Sister Mary has laid a foundation for us to move forward with the same level of generosity and compassion that she established and make a hallmark of Emmaus,” said Sister Valerie Luckey, director of Emmaus Ministries.

Luckey will now step into the role of Emmaus Ministries director.