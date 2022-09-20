Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents.

The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor.

The Erie Zoo staff is also morning the loss of both two big cats, who both passed away this month.

“We are very grateful to the community. They really have come out and shown incredible support and have been sharing their memories and photos and videos of their times with Victor and with Nala. That has really helped with the grieving process, especially for those of us who cared for these animals.” said Emily Smicker.

Despite the passing elderly big cats, many of these species are living past their life expectancy thanks to the care they receive from the Erie Zoo staff.

“We have been very privileged and a true testament to the care that our team provides to these animals that so many not only met their life expectancy but really far exceed it,” Smicker added.

Smicker said of the approximate 300 animals in the Erie Zoo houses, more than 60 of them are elderly. She added that both of their leopards are getting up there in age, as well as some of their lamas and alpacas.

Soon, the Erie Zoo could see some new faces.

“We recently just transferred out a couple of our red pandas, but we’re going to be getting some new ones in here pretty soon so that’s exciting. There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes. We’ll be really excited to share some more of that a little bit later in the season when we’re able to take some time, take a breath and really evaluate the plan for next year,” said Smicker.

Smicker said they keep the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the loop about animal deaths and that it has no impact on the accreditation process.