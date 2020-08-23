Community Nursing Services of North East holds annual butterfly release at Gibson Park

Saturday August 22nd was a day to remember the lives of loves ones, while also dealing with grief.

Community Nursing Services of North East held their annual butterfly release over at Gibson Park.

To go along with their hospice program, this s part of a twelve month bereavement follow-up period.

The families of loved ones can reserve a monarch butterfly to release in the memory of their loved one.

“This event will provide a lot of closure for families just because a lot of families have not been able to have traditional funerals or traditional ways to celebrate the life of their loved one and I think that is why we have had such a good response this year,” said Hanna Tanner, Community Nursing Services of North East.

Tanner also said that the event was one of the biggest that they have had so far. During this event 82 people reserved monarchs.