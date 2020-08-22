Community Nursing Services of North East holds annual butterfly release

Today was a day for many to remember the lives of loved ones and deal with grief.

Community Nursing Services of North East held it’s annual butterfly release at Gibson Park.

To go along with their hospice program, this is part of a 12 month bereavement follow up period. The families of loved ones can reserve a monarch butterfly to release in the memory of their loved one.

“This event will provide a lot of closure for families just because a lot of people have not been able to have traditional funerals or traditional ways to celebrate the life of their loved one, and I think maybe that’s why we have had such a good response this year,” says Hannah Tanner of Community Nursing Services of North East.

Tanner says today’s event was the biggest one they have had so far. 82 people reserved monarchs.