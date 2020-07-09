Community of Caring Giving Free Water to Those in Need During Heat Wave

While many have battled the recent heat wave across the area, one local organization helped the needy to stay hydrated.

Community of Caring on East 8th Street gave bottled water free of charge to anyone in need.

They are still asking the community to bring in donations to add to the collection of more than 50 cases of water to help hydrate those in need.

This is the first time the organization held a bottled water donation with the center’s mission including meeting basic human needs while providing homeless shelter and meals to the public.

“But right now with the heat wave going on, it’s become a concern that a lot of people really need more water than they have access to and obviously water is a very basic human need that we all have,” said Community of Caring Executive Director Grace Kennedy.

Anyone interested in contributing to the cause can drop off donations at 245 East Eighth Street at any time of day.