Community of Caring hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner

One holiday tradition will be continuing in Erie thanks to a special partnership.

The Community of Caring hosted their annual Thanksgiving Dinner on November 23rd.

The event was open to the public whether you are homeless, a resident at the Community of Caring, or just wanted the companionship.

Their message was simple, “we’re here.”

“Our doors are open. We’re here for the shelter. We’re here for the food. We’re here for the companionship. We’re here for the education. Whatever we can do to help you out of your situation, we’re here,” said Jennifer Woodward, Community of Caring.

The organization has been serving free holiday meals for at least 20 years.

