Community of Caring providing water to help homeless stay hydrated during heat wave

As the heat wave continues, one local organization is helping the needy stay hydrated.

Community of Caring on East 8th Street is giving bottled water, free of charge to anyone who needs it.

They have asked the community to bring in donations. As of this morning, they have more than 50 cases. This is the first time they have held a bottled water donation. The Center’s mission is to meet basic human needs and provide homeless shelter and meals to the public.

“Right now with the heat wave going on, its become a concern that a lot of people really need more water than they have access to and obviously water is a very basic human need that we all have.” said Grace Kennedy, Executive Director of Community of Caring.

Residents can drop off donations any time at 245 East 8th Street.