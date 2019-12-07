Community Outreach Group holds its 21st annual Clothing Distribution Party

Thousands of coats, shoes and clothing filled up St. Paul’s Center all for a good cause.

The free clothing distribution is tailored to all members of the community as a way to support one another.

Kirk Taylor, a visitor says, “I have found since I’ve been homeless angels everywhere. You never know where they’re going to pop up, who they’re going to be and who they’re going to look like, so this is an angel event in my opinion.”

Community Outreach Group has kept the tradition going for 21 years.

As hundreds of people stand waiting in line outside to enter the doors of the event.

Anna Chemsak, a visitor says, “It’s awesome, but it’s critical for the population that we have something for those who can use a little bit of extra help right now.”

During the past weeks, clothes have been folded and sorted by volunteers.

Endless donations come from corporate offices, churches and individuals throughout the year.

Donation will light more than 1,000 peoples faces during the winter months.

Tim Nowakowski, President of Community Outreach Group says, “When the doors open up, folks coming through, the smile of gratitude, the smiles on their faces, that’s the best Christmas present I can ever ask for.”

All remaining clothing will be donated and shared with agencies in need.