Community outreach with the Erie Police Athletic League brings Erie’s youth and residents together

An ice cream truck and fire hose brings the Erie Police Athletic League along with several members of the Erie Police and fire crews together.

This community outreach is happening on the East side of the City of Erie where police and the fire department join the group to participate in coming together with area residents and youth.

Some students of the program feel good to be part of a cause that is meant to bring togetherness.

“We always have a really good relationship with anybody. It doesn’t matter what part of the city we’re in. As you can see if you’ve been to other ones we always have a really good turnout, a really good reaction everybody does really, really well here,” said William Marucci, Captain of the Erie Police Department.

The community outreach by the Police Athletic League will be going on throughout the week.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists