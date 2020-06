Some say that nature needs you more than ever. The Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park has been temporarily closed due to the pandemic. However, a new initiative is helping them to look toward the future.

JET 24 Action News’ Yoselin Person spoke with Vern Peterson, the Executive Director of L.E.A.F. about the Planet it Forward program and the process of raising money for the park.

To find how to donate to the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, you can check it out by clicking here.