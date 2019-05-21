Community playground now open

The Greene Township playground is now open for kids to play.

Inspectors made their way to the park Tuesday to do one final inspection. The new playground features a large treehouse with slides, all sorts of different swings, a wheelchair accessible section and much more.



The new park is something that has been highly anticipated by the community. “What an accomplishment for this community and what a boost for the community. Everybody is very happy,” said John Bartnicki, Greene Township Supervisor.

Construction for this project started back in July of 2018.

