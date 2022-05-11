Some mothers are continuing to worry about feeding their babies as a baby formula shortage drags on.

Here is more on the efforts that are being made to help these parents.

Community members and Erie County’s WIC Program are responding to the call for help as parents struggle to locate the needed formula for their children.

Families in the community continue to be impacted by the baby formula shortage as shelves remain empty in stores.

“I think that it has gotten harder as of late, and I think it’s just a little different whereas before people might not be able to leave their home because of fear of the virus and shortage issues. Some of those are were unaffected at that time are now realizing they can’t get the specialized formula they need,” said Jessica Hippely, Community Member.

Erie County’s WIC Program is sharing what is contributing to the struggle that new and current parents are facing.

“The availability in the big issues it’s still the supply chain issue it’s huge. The other issue is the fact that the Abbott Plant in Michigan is still down because of the contamination of the formula,” said Lisa Scully, Nutrition Education Coordinator for Erie WIC Program.

The WIC Program is making an effort to provide families with resources to find the formula needed for their children.

“The Facebook page is a great resource. We update it and they actually tell all of our families to put the WIC Shopper app on their telephone on their smartphone,” said Scully.

In addition to the WIC Shopper app members of the Erie community gives advice on how to track down the correct formula for your child.

“My experience has been that doctor’s offices are willing to give samples if they have them, although you should certainly check with them first and using the power of social media if you’re able to just share that need. Get it to a page in your community where people are helping others and depending on one another for that support,” said Jessica Hippely, Helps Families Find Formula.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The WIC Program recommends that families contact their doctors before attempting to switch their infants formula.