The community came together to support a girl was struck by a car, while she tried to help a motorist on the side of the road.

Kelli Rupczyk was injured on Oct. 19th. A benfit was held at the American Legion on E 3rd St.

All of the proceeds from the benefit went to Kelli and her family to help cover expenses during her recovery.

Activities included door prizes a Chinese auction and a bottle raffle.

“We are all so grateful that she’s here with us today. It’s been a long road, it’s been a miracle that she’s here, the community has been outstanding and the prayers that came in,” said Kelli’s mother Shirlee Pound.

Her mother said even the nurses from the trauma center came to see Kelli for the benefit.