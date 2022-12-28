In the past week, two West County families have lost everything due to house fires.

However, the community is rallying to support these people in their time of need and is helping them get back on their feet.

Destructive house fires have torn through the region over the past week. Tragedy can strike at any time, unfraternally hitting two families in West County especially hard.

The Barracks Tavern in Girard is opening its banquet room and accepting donations for the displaced families.

Donations are being accepted throughout the rest of Wednesday until 9 p.m. at the barracks.

One employee at the tavern said she has experienced loss like this when she was a child.

“When I was younger, I went through a house fire so it definitely hits to a spot and I’m so happy that we were able to help. Actually, when I leave here, I plan to go home and go through some of my stuff also and go to the store. Help out as much as I can.” said Abagale Wade, a bartender at The Barracks Tavern.

Having lost everything, the families are in need of everything, from clothing items to household appliances. Cash donations and gift cards are also appreciated.

The Barracks Tavern is all too familiar with the hardships that can come from fires, experiencing it themselves about four years ago.

“Well, four years ago, we had a fire here, and we lost the whole inside of the building and everything in it so I know what it’s like to struggle. It wasn’t my personal stuff, but it was everything that I had so I know what the struggle feels like, and I know they need help right now,” said Amanda Adams, owner, The Barracks Tavern.

One Lake City resident came to donate on Wednesday, saying that The Barracks Tavern helped her organize a fundraiser for their newly adopted daughter. She shared what it means for the community to have each other’s backs.

“We were kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place. We didn’t have enough diapers and that for her,” said Lani Jewell, Lake City resident.

“So, the community came together and for a whole year, we were set with diapers and wipes and everything. Furniture for her, a crib, everything,” Jewell continued.

“It’s a bad time of the year, but I think any time of the year, the community will step up and help people.” Amanda Adams said.

Donations will be packed up and sent to families after collection has finished at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.