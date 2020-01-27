Community reacting to shooting death of Edinboro Wendy’s employee

Pennsylvania State Police have charged one man for the shooting death of an Edinboro Wendy’s employee.

As the Edinboro community remains in shock from what happened Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the victim.

“Going to work and just having his life taken away and ended because somebody else can’t be bothered to go to work and get his own paycheck and steal and take and destroy what is not his.” said Jennifer Klemm, a resident of Cranesville.

According to State Police, 22-year old Alexander Cavanah died after being shot twice. Police say that 20-year old Markese Lampley was attempting to access the money in the Wendy’s vault before the shooting. Lampley was charged with murder of the first degree, murder of the second degree, robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude police as well as additional criminal code and vehicle code violations.

Lance Bill, a Cambridge Springs resident, explained that he was shocked by the news, especially because he knew someone who was inside at the time.

“He was really involved with it and tried stopping the shooter and I felt bad for him because he had to be in that situation, but I’m just trying to help him get through it and you know the shock of what was going on at the time being involved in the active shooting, it’s just something hard to come back from.” Bill said.

After hearing that something like this happened closer to home, some are left wondering when violence like this will end.

“It’s kind of frightening and you wonder ‘How do you protect yourself from all of this. I mean, I know the government tries and there’s so many laws, but people are not obeying them.” said Sandra Salmon.

As the community looks to move forward together, Verel Salmon explained that its important to remember the life that was lost.

“The young man is a hero, the same way as a young man who gets sent to defend his country overseas.” Salmon said.

Some believe the strength of the community is what will help others get through this.

“Its a small town and usually these things don’t happen in a small town, but if we stick together as a community, we will be able to get through it.” Salmon said.

The Erie County Coroner explained that an autopsy will be done tomorrow at noon.