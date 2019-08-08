Community reactions to comments made by Erie School Board Solicitor at Erie Rise hearing

Plenty of reaction to Attorney Tim Sennett’s inflammatory comment in the community today both on the street, and in social media.

There are mixed reviews across the board about what was said. Some called for Sennett’s removal, others said it was out of line, some called it the truth.

A video of the comment was posted on the Jet 24/Fox 66 Facebook page, and people had a lot to say. There were many thoughts and opinions around the comments made, with the video being viewed around 3,000 times so far.