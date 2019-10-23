Community reacts to Conneaut, Ohio soldier killed in accident

An Army Corporral from Conneaut, Ohio who died in a weekend training accident is being remembered. The 2016 Conneaut High School graduate was one of three soldiers killed when their vehicle drove off a bridge. Now, a local business owner is talking about his memories of Corporal Thomas Cole Walker.

A military training accident in Fort Stewart, Georgia claims the life of Corporal Thomas Walker and leaves his hometown of Conneaut, Ohio grieving.

“We were so proud of him going in,” said Mark Mirando, owner of State Street Diner. “I mean, he was a great track runner as well as a ball player, but he was eve a better person. Just good people and it’s a tough loss for the community.”

The diner owner explaining that Walker, known to most as Cole, worked for him while in high school. That was not the start of their relationship, however.

“Cole played ball for me too,” Mirando said. “Actually, we puit him in a game when he was seven and we would play 10 to 12-year old kids ad there’s a kid who looked like he was 15. He ended up beating him, just brushed it off and ran to first base and he was just a little squirt. He got into a big, strong man.”

Mirando explaining there is another memory of when Cole got older that will always stick out to him because it shows the kind of man he was.

“He came in with his Uncle Tom, his grandpa, his dad and he said comes back and says ‘Are you having a bad day?’ and I said I’m having a hard time today and said go sit down, I’ll take good care and he never sat and ate with his family. He just did all my work.”

The honors for Corporal Walker go far beyond Conneaut. Ohio governor Mike Dewine has ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor Walker’s life and service until his funeral. At this time, it’s not known when that service will take place

Army investigators say it could take up to four weeks before they have a preliminary report on the incident that killed Walker.