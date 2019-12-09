Community reacts to fatal East 24th Street shooting

The shock of the East 24th Street fatal shooting is being felt by neighbors and friends of the victim.

Robyn Young has lived across from the victims home for about nine years. She was shocked to hear about his sudden death.

“It’s very sad, especially with somebody his age. It’s just unbelievable,” said Robyn Young, neighbor. “I want to offer my most sincere condolences to his family, because a child, even a child in their mid-twenties, it’s too much, it’s just too much.”

The victim’s long time friend Edwin Gonzalez was seen visiting the home, leaving a heart shaped balloon while offering his prayers.

Gonzalez said the victim stayed away from trouble.

“We went to school together. I used to give him rides to work, to school. We would hang out outside of school. I took him around my kids,” said Edwin Gonzalez, victims friend.

Gonzalez added that changes need to be made in the neighborhood by law enforcement.