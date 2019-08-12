Community reacts to fatal Erie house fire

People are gathering outside of the house on 11 Street, the scene of a deadly overnight fire.

People who live near the fire said it was a very sad morning. The memorial is already bringing out a large crowd from the community.

It’s a morning some will never forget. An overnight fire at 1248 West 11 Street took the lives of those who had much left to see.

Those at the scene left soft toys, flowers, and prayers. According to fire officials, those who knew the people inside are left speechless. John Bojarski is relieved that his children who attend the daycare slept in instead.

“Still in shock over this. I feel it was a blessing when I saw this on the news. First thing I did, they were still sleeping, I picked them up, hugged them, and gave them a kiss,” said John Bojarski, friend of daycare owner.

Bojarski said the healing process will take time.

“We just have to come together, and be strong, and help each other out to get through this together,” said John Bojarski.

Others are still coping with the tragedy. Community members are gathering in support of those that passed.