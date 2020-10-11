Community reacts to Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Erie

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable discussion with veterans at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla. in September. On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, The Associated Press reported on a video circulating online edited to make it appear that Biden said the reason he has been able to stay sequestered in his home is because “some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.” A review of the full video taken during this event shows the candidate was making a point about various groups stepping up as essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

There was no shortage of supporters outside of the Plumbers Union, both for and against Joe Biden.

From the second Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden landed, he was greeted by people for and against his bid for the White House.

Outside of the Plumbers Union, a contentious scene, with a large crowd of Biden supporters and small, but vocal group of Trump supporters.

One Biden supporter says he believes if Biden wins, he’ll help to mend the Democrat and Republican parties together.

“Until we get both parties where they can start talking to each other, we have a dim future.” said Ed Rowley.

One Trump supporter saying that fellow Trump supporters were not echoing her message.

“I disagree with people that are name calling and stuff, even from our side. That is not call for, that does not help our cause.” said Karen Bollard.

Many Biden supporters wearing their face masks. As for Trump supporters, many were maskless.

“I say it’s a choice and I say, medically speaking, as long as you abide by washing your hands, distancing when possible and knowing that the mask is not safe for all.” said Sheila Valley.

“They are not wearing masks. They are endangering us, each other, the police officers. It’s very selfish. This is a health situation, this is not a political situation.” said Jennifer Gefert.

Both sides showing little to no social distancing on the front lines. Despite their chaotic moments, supporters of Biden are thankful he made a visit.

“We came all the way here because it’s such an exciting opportunity and we’re really excited about turning Pennsylvania for Joe Biden.” said Mary Ellen Gianturco.

“We felt a little like we weren’t being seen, you know, the visits to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are important. We are important too in Erie, so we’re really excited he’s here.” Gefert said.