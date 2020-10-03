Community reacts to McDowell High School going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

McDowell High School switching to virtual learning after seven confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With seven positive COVID-19 cases at McDowell High School, one parent says he would hope their school district would do the same thing.

“With what Millcreek has done, I believe that’s the correct thing to do is to go 100% virtual, so I would hope Harbor Creek would do the same thing.” said David Lingenfelter, a parent in the Harbor Creek School District.

Another parent says at Fairview High School, students returned for in-person learning on October 1st. She says her son is glad to be back in school.

“He was super excited to actually see kids again and I feel like if there’s a COVID case. We’ve had our first 30 days this year virtual already and it’s no problem to go back to that.” said Jennifer Nesselhauf.

One McDowell High School student says while she believes the switch to virtual classes is the right call she feels for some of her senior teammates who may not play for the rest of the season.

“For sure the seniors because this is their last year to play, getting recruited, they didn’t have last season and, as of now, they don’t have any more of this season.” said Macy Testa.

Testa adding though she could miss out on the rest of her volleyball season, she knows some classmates would not be comfortable with in-person learning.

“I’m comfortable going to school, but I know a lot of people aren’t and I think they’re just looking out for us trying to do the best thing to keep everyone safe.” Testa said.

Classes at McDowell will be virtual until at least October 12th, giving students time to properly quarantine.