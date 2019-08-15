Community reacts to person of interest in murder case being caught

A person of interested in a double murder has been caught in West Virginia, and is now being extradited back to the Pennsylvania area.

Jack Elijah Turner was arrested by Federal authorities at the Greyhound Bus Station in Charleston, West Virginia. He is also being charged with robbing a Millcreek Kwik Fill.

Turner is considered a person of interest in the murder of his stepmom, 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and his 10-year-old half brother.

The victims were discovered by family members at their residence along Buchard Road in Randolph Township around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers believe Turner stole a car at the murder scene, and that he then drove it to a Kwik Fill gas station in Millcreek Township and proceeded to rob the store.

He is being held in West Virginia but will be returned to Pennsylvania to face those charges.

The community have said the fact Turner has been arrested is providing them relief.

“We are very glad. I have six children. They have been very nervous. They have been worried. It (was) a neighbor, and what’s going to happen. They knew him,” said Brandy Palmiero, neighbor.

Brandy Palmiero who lives just down the road said the murder was shocking. She said this type of crime normally does not happen in Randolph Township.

Mike White, who owns a nearby ice cream shop, agrees.

“I was really surprised. These things don’t happen around here too often, but they’re becoming a bigger frequency. For this kid to be so young, it’s crazy,” said Mike White, Owner, Ice Cream Cottage.

Neighbors said even with Turner in custody, this horrific crime is going to have a significant impact on the community.

“It made us more aware, and nervous. Usually, we only have to worry about a bear or something coming around, not a person coming to do harm,” said Palmiero.