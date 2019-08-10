Community reacts to the possibility of Roar on the Shore moving back to Erie

The Roar on the Shore board is negotiating with the City of Erie to move the event back to the heart of downtown.

City of Erie, Mayor Joe Schember says, “We didn’t kick them out. All we asked was we be paid half of what our expenses were this year and they felt they couldn’t afford to do that. I respect their opinion. I’m really hoping they give us a good proposal to come back.”

The idea comes after mixed reviews at this year’s venue, the Lake Erie Speedway.

Roar on the Shore organizers are discussing changing the event to three days rather than the full five days. Organizers are also looking to prioritize local food vendors and move the main stage to an off street location to slow traffic down from 5th Street to Dobbins Landing.

King Kage, Coconut Joes Security says, “I think it would be great for the downtown area, it always was and why it was moved was beyond me. I think you know it definitely impacted it moving out there as opposed to keeping it down here.”

People say moving Roar on the Shore back downtown would not only be beneficial to restaurants but also the bikers.

Thomas Polanski, a motorcyclist says, “I think they need to get together and make it happen, so it comes back downtown, it was a disaster out there this year.”

Motorcyclists say it’s a different atmosphere in the city.

Bill Watson, a motorcyclist says, “Out there at the race track you had limited amount of choices for food. You either had vendors or you had The Skunk and the Goat, down here, it’s limitless.”

