A beloved resident of the Erie Zoo passed away over the weekend.

Joe, the 36-year-old Orangutan, held a special place in the hearts of the community.

Here is more on how the community is remembering Joe.

It’s truly a sad day for the Erie community and Erie family. Zoo visitors came through the exhibit remembering one of their favorite primates — Joe.

Joe the Orangutan was part of the Erie Zoo for almost 20 years, impacting those who worked with him and saw him at the zoo.

“It’s a hard day here when you lose someone like Joe. You know he has been here for almost 20 years longer than many of the people who work here’s children have been alive. So he’s been a big part of our family in this community for so long and he will be deeply missed,” said Scott Mitchell, Director of Development for Erie Zoo.

After several weeks of his health being uncertain, extensive testing showed that Joe was experiencing heart failure.

“He had shown some signs such as lethargy, lack of appetite, and those kind of things. We did conduct quite a few tests. Prior to the larger test, we did deem that we needed to do some anesthesia and do a bigger series of tests, and that’s what showed the heart disease,” said Mitchell.

For one family, seeing Joe at the Erie Zoo became a favorite summertime activity.

“We usually come see him a couple of times a year and he’s definitely our favorite thing to come see, our favorite exhibit. We were very upset and very sad to hear about him,” said Caylee Drayer, Corry Resident.

The zoo staff set up a memory station in the exhibit for visitors where you can write down your favorite memory of Joe.

One boy shared a memory of Joe checking up on him during his visit last year.

“There was this big rock, and I fell off of it, and he came over and just sat by me,” said Braylen Drayer, Corry Resident.

Mitchell stated that Dasa and Otis are adapting well as they were able to come outside and enjoy their outdoor exhibit and see visitors.