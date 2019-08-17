Community remembers four of the five children from the house fire

Family, friends and residents gathered to remember the lived of the four of the five children lost in the devastating house fire.

Lillie Hopkins, a supporter tells us, “Prayers are extended to the families, everyone, because everyone is suffering right now, this is something that extends further than a family. It’s a statewide thing.”

As people gathered for the funeral, some reminisce on their favorite memories of the victims.

Aleia Oless, a cousin of fire victim says, “It was when I was at my uncles house and me and him were playing and he always had a smile on his face, and he was fun.”

Traffic was stopped on the Bayfront Parkway for hundred of cars and fire trucks as they proceeded to the burial.

Fire responders paid their respects by saluting the victims lost and the families.

Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville Fire and the Erie School District were all in attendance of the procession route.

Residents also gathered to show their respect.

Rosemary Cosby, supporter says, “Once again how you saw the city come together black, white all kinds of different backgrounds and come from different social strata but today, none of that mattered we were all together.”

Many residents even lined up in front of the Erie Cemetery to express their condolences.

Norma Her, Erie resident says, “I completely give them all my sympathy. I wish I can do something for them. I just hope and pray that the parents are okay and life goes on for them.”

The fifth victim of the house fire’s funeral is scheduled for next week.