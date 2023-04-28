Friday night was a golden opportunity to say “thank you” to those who have helped Erie’s homeless.

Community Shelter Services hosted a 50th anniversary celebration at Mound Grove Golf Course. For generations the shelter has provided support for the homeless in times of critical need.

As they celebrated, leaders knew the short term, immediate needs remain a big issue in Erie. But community Shelter Services is also about the long term.

“Our goal is not to just give someone a room for the night. It’s really how do we set them up to be self-sufficient, so they can take care of themselves instead of having to go through the shelter all the time,” said Adam Baker, 50th anniversary event co-chair.

Their latest project includes presenting Erie’s first tiny home to a local family exactly one week ago today.