Community Shelter Services experiences service issues

Community Shelter Services has been experiencing some service issues.

The shelter is currently at full capacity from welcoming people in need to stay at the shelter.

According to Lazette, the executive director claims that there is over 500 people and a 12 to 15% increase of women with kids.

Lazette said that due to the increase of people needing a place to stay, there have been some maintenance issues.

“We have a major issue with a sewer t hat is $10,000 unbudgeted and then also we need to replace the elevators, the building is cold, and COVID. We are using it more and more because we have many with mobility issues and looking over a $50,000 cost there that is unbudgeted,” said Diane Lazette, Executive Director of Community Shelter Services.

The plans for the future are to keep going to Erie Strong which according to Lazette have been incredible to work with. Also the shelter will possibly working to get a grant.