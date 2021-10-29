Community Shelter Services hosts “Trunk or Treat” celebration

Hundreds of Erie kids got to celebrate Halloween early.

On Friday night, Community Shelter Services hosted its very first “Trunk or Treat.”

Kids could get candy from the trunks of specially themed vehicles. Staff and volunteers decked out their cars and passed out candy to kids currently in CSS programs.

The vehicle themes included Charlie Brown and Ghostbusters.

One “Trunk or Treater” says the Candy Land trunk was her favorite.

“I like how she decorated a lot of things around it like lollipops and suckers, that was really fun,” said Veta Clark, “Trunk or Treat” participant.

“Things like this just bring a sense of normalcy to kids who families are struggling and it’s just something that they can do that everyone else can do and we like to see the smiles on their faces,” said Katie Houpt, Community Shelter Services.

The Pennsylvania State Police were also at the event giving out candy from the back of their cruiser.

