With the heat and humidity on the rise, one area shelter is doing their best to keep their clients cool.

Community shelter services is currently at capacity at night, but they want to public to be aware that they will welcome people who are in need of a cool place during the day.

The shelter provides refillable water bottles to keep people hydrated, especially when they are out walking.

For a list of tips from the American Red Cross on how best to keep cool you can visit their website here.