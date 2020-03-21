Community Shelter Services seeking donations

One local shelter is running low on supplies as they begin to overflow with people.

Mark Alexa with Community Shelter Services said they are starting to run low on items such as soap, bleach and hand sanitizer.

According to Alexa they might run out before more shipments come in, but at the moment they are doing fine.

“These are not normal times so people are staying longer and they are using more resources and our kids are not going to school so our family family rooms are busting open,” said Mark Alexa from Community Shelter Services.

People are allowed to pitch in, but they are not accepting physical donations.

You however can help the shelter by sending money.