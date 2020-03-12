Community Shelter Services staying protected during COVID-19 concerns

One local homeless shelter is taking extra steps to stay protected from an outbreak of COVID-19.

Community Shelter Services Executive Director Mark Alexa says right now there are over 100 people at the shelter.

Since it’s such close living quarters, they are doubling down on cleanliness such as disinfecting surfaces and constantly washing bedding and towels. They are also following CDC guidelines and will work with the Health Department and local hospitals if there is an outbreak.

Alexa says that most people there are generally older and have a lung disease, so they are keeping a close eye on them.

“Whether it be COPD or asthma or any of the other things and what we are understanding is that COVID-19 is attacking people who might have some respiratory problems already.” Alexa said.