1  of  7
Breaking News
Diocese of Erie says mass is optional as COVID-19 concerns continue Erie Philharmonic postponing March 21st performance of ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert’ due to coronavirus concerns Erie Playhouse cancelling upcoming weekend premiere of ‘Something Rotten!’ due to coronavirus concerns 14th Annual Erie Micro Brew Festival postponed over coronavirus concerns 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships suspended for minimum of two weeks Erie County Health Department to hold news conference on status of coronavirus in Erie County

Community Shelter Services staying protected during COVID-19 concerns

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One local homeless shelter is taking extra steps to stay protected from an outbreak of COVID-19.

Community Shelter Services Executive Director Mark Alexa says right now there are over 100 people at the shelter.

Since it’s such close living quarters, they are doubling down on cleanliness such as disinfecting surfaces and constantly washing bedding and towels. They are also following CDC guidelines and will work with the Health Department and local hospitals if there is an outbreak.

Alexa says that most people there are generally older and have a lung disease, so they are keeping a close eye on them.

“Whether it be COPD or asthma or any of the other things and what we are understanding is that COVID-19 is attacking people who might have some respiratory problems already.” Alexa said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar