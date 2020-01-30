Community shows support during Wendy’s fundraiser for Alexander Cavanah’s family

The Wendy’s in Edinboro where 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah was shot and killed during an attempted robbery reopened today with a mission.

That mission is to raise money for Cavanah’s family and the community is responding in a big way.

According to reports from the scene, traffic has been backed up all the way to exit I-79 as people make their way to Edinboro to help.

Chelsey Withers reports LIVE from Edinboro with a look at how the community is showing support for the victim’s family.

All of the proceeds made today at the Wendy’s in Edinboro will go to Cavanah’s family.

This may be fast food, but as you can see customers say the cause was worth it.

“It’s amazing just how much love and support people have here in this community and beyond,” said Kennth Beede, Erie resident.

Hundreds joined in line Wednesday at the Wendy’s in Edinboro as the fast food chain reopened its doors.

“It’s heartwarming because we thought we were coming a little bit early to beat the rush, but we ended up parking a ways away and walking over. It’s so nice to see,” said Debbie Linkoski.

22-year-old Alexander Cavanah was shot to death during his shift on Saturday during an attempted robbery.

State police have charged 20-year-old Markese Lampley with first and second degree murder. He is currently in jail.

Wendy’s is donating all of today’s, January 29th, proceeds at the Edinboro location to the victim’s family. The company will also match those donations.

“I said we were going to come and eat here tonight so that money would go back to him too, but my friend said what they would like to donate and then they increased it. So, I ran to the bank and got more money and then my own. They’re going to need a lot. I can’t imagine losing a child at 22,” said Sarah Wolform, Cambridge Springs resident.

Not only are people lining out the door to support his family, but one customer explained he is working to support his students as well.

“Some of my kids friends are their friends. It’s not only the family, but it’s the community, it’s the businesses here all working together as much as possible,” said Bill Hunter, Edinboro resident.

As for one customers message to the family, “you raised a great son and [he] obviously had a wonderful wife in order to get through this,” said Mackenzie Beck, Venango resident.

If you want to donate there is still time, Wendy’s is open until midnight tonight.