Community steps up to help veterans at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home

A generous donation is on its way to the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home.

Legacy Hydroponics and the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie are lending a helping hand this year by donating dozens of gifts to residents.

Employees and customers at Legacy Hydroponics and the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie had the chance to make cards and decorate trees inside the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home for the holidays.

Every soldier was also adopted by members of the community. Staff at the home say a little help goes a long way during this holiday season.

“It’s a wonderful experience. The community always takes care of us every year, we never have to worry about any of our residents being sponsored for Christmas. When a company like Legacy Hydroponics goes out of their way to do something extra special for not only our residents, but our staff as well, it means everything,” said Katy Dilling, activity director, Soliders’ and Sailors’ Home.

Also, more than 40 pizzas were donated to residents and employees from Waterford Little Caesars Pizza.