Community United Church celebrates 11th annual diversity worship

In the heart of midtown Erie sits the Community United Church.

The Christian church has gained national recognition for accepting all people.

Rich McCarty, Senior Pastor at Community United Church says, “There’s been many categories of people who have not been welcomed and we here in the Community United Church of Christ nationally believe that all people should be loved and respected. “

That idea began 11 years ago, through the Open and Affirming Network, a ministry, that helps expand its community of those that are gay, lesbian, bisexual an transgender.

Through worship, the church helps guide people of all beliefs and backgrounds by celebrating diversity.

Tracy Davis, parishioner, says, “Faith communities like ours and others in the area are really willing to reach out and say everybody is welcomed here.”

In light of the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting that happened a year ago, Community United Church unites and remembers those of the Jewish community.

By doing so, a candle was lit followed by a moment of silence for those lost in the tragedy.

“It’s especially important for we who call ourselves Christians to be looking to make loving kind and just connections with all people regardless of faith or philosophical backgrounds.

The church looks to continue its open congregation and celebration for years to come.



