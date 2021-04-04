Community United Church holds Easter Sunday service in-person and virtually

Today the Community United Church held their Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. with reserved seating for people.

The church also live streamed the event on Facebook to allow people who were not able to attend in person to join virtually.

Last year at this time we were literally just using my cell phone as the broadcast for Facebook live and it was just us. So to be able to have people is really great,” said Rich McCarty, Senior Pastor at Community United Church.

Pastor McCarty said even though we are turning the corner on COVID, it is exciting but they will maintain reserved seating and take everyone’s temperature.