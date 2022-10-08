Women gathered in Perry Square to voice their beliefs for women and human rights while making a call to action for anyone planning on running for office.

Body-positive chants were heard throughout downtown Erie as women and notable local figures marched to spread awareness about women’s rights.

“We are down here at Perry Square celebrating women, and we’re talking about women’s rights, what that means to us as women and men, and to celebrate the gifts that women have,” said Kim Clear, women’s march coordinator.

The event also allowed women-owned businesses to set up in Perry Square and showcase their work to women in the community. One owner said gaining customers from the march is a plus, but there is a bigger mission at hand.

“We’re letting people know what we’re doing so they’ll know we’re out there. Some connections I think, touching base with a lot of the universities in the area, as well and some of the organizations in the area as well,” said Heather Christie Morris, CEO and co-founder of Corporate Class.

Kim Clear said that a factor fueling the march is the recent overturn of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“So many people men and women, alike, and people of all genders who realize that we have to make sure that we step up, we say something and we do something. We’re not going to remain silent and allow our rights to be taken away,” said Clear.

The COO of Corporate Class told us why uniting women of all backgrounds is important at events such as the march.

“I think it’s important that we show up for young women, I mean that’s really what we are focused on. We want to bring the young women in our lives out to see why it’s important to be present in these spaces so other girls recognize our support,” said Lee’a Thigpen, COO and co-founder of Corporate Class.

Clear added that Saturday’s march was a call to action for elected officials and those planning to take office.

“We want to make sure we’re putting people in office that are representing what we believe in. We want to make sure that we are encouraging people to get out and vote and vote for the rights of all humans,” Kim added. “It takes all of us to have rights in order for this to work. A true democracy has all people of all genders represented.”