We have an update on a story that we first reported earlier this month concerning the tall grass at a property located at the corner of 21st and Wallace Streets in the City of Erie.

Residents in the area were upset with the fact that the property has not been properly maintained.

Upon further investigation, we discovered that the property in question was owned by the Erie Redevelopment Authority.

At the time, the executive director of the Erie Redevelopment Authority said that they were aware of the situation, but were having difficulty finding someone to maintain the property.

On July 25, the Erie Redevelopment Authority reported that they have entered into a contract with Capital Fresh Landscaping to maintain a list of properties owned by both the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie, and the Erie Land Bank.