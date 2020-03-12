Complete list of Erie events cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 fears

Here is a complete list of all events and activities around the Erie region that have been cancelled due to fears of COVID-19.
- The Hagen History Center has decided to postpone the upcoming Speaker Series that was scheduled for March 18th. There is no word yet on a new date for the series.
- The Erie & Meadville St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled.
- The Diocese of Erie and Bishop Lawrence Persico announcing that he has “dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Erie from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.”
- The Erie Philharmonic postponing the March 21st performance of “Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert.”
- The 14th annual WQLN Erie Micro Brew Festival postponed over concerns for COVID-19
- The PIAA and AA boys and girls swimming and diving championships suspended for a minimum of two weeks.
- The PA State Board of Education voted to postpone the upcoming March 18th hearing on the plan for an Erie County community college.
- The Fairview School District announce that there will be early dismissal for its students. The high school will be dismissed at 12:20pm, the middle school at 1:00p.m. and the elementary school will get out at 1:45pm
This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced.