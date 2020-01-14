Comprehensive Lung Center opens in Millcreek

A new state-of-the-art lung center opens its doors to patients in Millcreek.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning for the new Comprehensive Lung Center at UPMC Hamot, located at the Hillman Cancer Center at 2500 West 12th St, Erie, PA 16505.

The Comprehensive Lung Center will provide patient-centered care with a specialized team of surgeons, lung specialists, and radiation oncologists.

The facility is equipped with seven exam rooms, including rooms for pulmonary and stress testing.

Physicians and care takers at the lung center look to provide patients with specialized care close to home.

“We are offering the most minimally effective therapies that are in the world today. We can only do that when all of our resources are pulled together to be utilized with one singular goal, to keep the patient first,” said Dr. Stephen Kovacs, Co-Director, UPMC Comprehensive Lung Center.

Physicians and care takers at the lung center will work in collaboration with the Hillman Cancer Center to provide streamline care.