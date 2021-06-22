Comprehensive plan in North East to receive upgrade

A comprehensive plan in North East is getting an upgrade.

A public meeting took place tonight for members of the borough of North East and North East Township to give their input about what they’d like to see in the new plan.

North East’s current comprehensive plan is about 16 years old and it is recommended that plans like these be improved every ten years.

Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development is lending a hand with the planning process.

“What’s going to be special about this plan is we’re going to encourage the municipalities to identify their top three or four highest priorities. The main core of the plan will focus on those priority areas and how to get results in those areas,” said John McGranor, Planning Program Administrator for Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development.

A public survey for people to give their input is expected to be out sometime in July.

