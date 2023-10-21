Compton’s Table held their first book sale in collaboration with Werner Books.

The sale had a variety of books to showcase LGBTQ authors and characters.

Through this event and other fundraising efforts, the organization’s goal is make their own library for those who they serve to have access to these kinds of books all the time.

The board secretary said the organization has been thinking about doing this for a while after recent controversy with the Blasco Library and banned books.

“Books are not banned because they are inappropriate for young people. Books are not banned because they contain any sort of illicit content anything like that they are banned often just for dealing with these aspects of identity and there is no shame in being queer,” said Christina Salvia, board secretary for compton’s table.

For more information on how to support the organization you can visit their website here.