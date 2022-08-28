Back to school is here. One way people are preparing is with a clean haircut.

Compton’s Table, a newer nonprofit, is teaming up with the Erie Art Museum to give young adults and teenagers ages 12 to 20 a fresh cut along with school supplies and clothing.

They hope that this opportunity will give them the ability to start the year off on the right foot.

“To really rise up the level of the need that is happening right now in Erie. And so we’ve got salons here doing haircuts. We’ve got a back to school clothing drive. We’ve got school supplies for everyone, and our goal is just to send kids back so they felt confident when they’re approaching the new school year. So what started as a small event has blossomed into a very big event for the community. It’s been awesome,” said Tyler Titus, Organizer.

In the first hour of the four hour event, the nonprofit served over 50 families in the Erie community.