A computer issue leads to the temporary closure of Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Casino staff members were forced to shut down the facility around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to the Director of Marketing, Jennifer See, a scheduled update to the “Player Card System” ended up taking longer than expected, causing problems for patrons of the casino.

The director said the plan is to have the casino open and fully functional by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.