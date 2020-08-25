Concerned Erie residents draw attention to cuts made to the postal service

Concerned Erie residents are drawing attention to cuts made to the postal service.

We went down to the rally where many protesters are using their voices.

Protesters started gathering at the postal service around 4 p.m. Many are saying that they are looking to see those changes made to the postal service reversed.

The rally comes after Post Master General Louis Dejoy announced that the changes made to post offices across the country, and right here in Erie, in the past couple of weeks will bot be reversed.

This has raised concerns for many local residents who plan to once again turn out to protest the federal changes.

This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and mail in ballots continue to become more popular.

Earlier the Trump Administration has spoken against and with recent cuts to the postal service which is causing outrage from both Democrats and Republicans.

The goal of today’s rally was simple, protesters posted up in front of the USPS so oncoming traffic can see and understand the hardships USPS employees are going through as the November election nears.

“Machines are being dismantled and he says he plans to stop and here we are one day later and they’re still being dismantled across the country. He lied in front of congress and we’re here to show our support for the USPS,” said Nathan Bailey, Organizer of the USPS Protest.

Protesters said that they wont stop until their voices are heard. Protesters also plan on having another protest in a few days.