Concerns Continue For Edinboro University’s Transition to Going Online This Fall

Edinboro University announced that most Fall classes will be online, but how will it affect professors?

Edinboro University professor Dr. Jim Wertz said the union sent out a survey a few weeks ago regarding a safe return to school.

More than 60% of state wide faculty had concerns over safely returning to school and the real challenge for colleges and universities will be foreign and out of state students from COVID hot spots.

“Well I think it’s important for the safety of all the faculty and staff and the students of Edinboro that we take this situation very seriously and I think that it was an important step to return to online teaching this fall for the health and well being of the Edinboro community,” said Wertz.

Wertz said professors will still be available to students through virtual office hours in the Fall.