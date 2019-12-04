Concerns raised about deteriorating property on the city’s East Side

After hearing concerns about a deteriorating property located on Payne Avenue, Erie City Council is asking the city what is being done.

According to the owner of Trawka’s Market, the property located in the 700 block of Payne Ave. was a former tavern and over the last four years has continued to deteriorate.

The City of Erie’s Code Enforcement Director explained 12 citations and eight quality of life tickets were issued on the property.

Erie City Councilmember Liz Allen stated she plans to bring up this issue at the next blighted property meeting on Dec. 11th.