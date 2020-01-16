Concerns raised about erosion on road near Bayfront

Concerns are being raised about erosion disrupting the stability of a Bayfront roadway.

One resident explained that the road the port authority created at the foot of Chestnut Street is eroding due to the continued high water levels.

He claims that the authority is making inadequate repairs by just adding stone to areas where the ground is disappearing. Also, he says he won’t drive on the access road due to the erosion.

“The new road that they put in, I won’t drive on it, because I don’t know how far back it’s eroded underneath the asphalt. I will not dive on it. Every time we have high water, the land area here goes down and down and all the port authority is doing is putting stone on top of it,” said Bob Zawadzki, Erie tax payer.

We reached out to the port authority and they said that they are aware of some of the erosion issues and are in the process of fixing it as part of a mitigation process.