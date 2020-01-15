Concerns raised about road near Erie’s bayfront

Concerns are being raised about erosion disrupting the stability of a bayfront roadway.

One resident explained that the Port Authority created a road at the foot of Chestnut Street to go to the neighboring marina. The road is apparently becoming eroded following the high waters.

The resident claiming that the Port Authority is making inadequate repairs in order to address the issue.

“The new road that they put in, I won’t drive on it because I don’t know how far back its eroded underneath the asphalt. I will not drive on it. Every time we have high water, the land area here goes down and down and all the Port Authority is doing is putting stone on top of it.” said Bob Zawadzki, an Erie resident.

JET 24 Action News did reach out to the Port Authority and they said that they are aware of some of the erosion issues and are in the process of fixing it as part of a mitigation process